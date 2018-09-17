Related Program: 
It's More Than Price: Why Customer Experience Is Key

By Dan Hurley 46 minutes ago

Today you can buy pretty much anything, from anywhere. And thanks to hundreds of shopper comparison sites, you can typically find the best price and fastest delivery available.

Which means to be successful companies have to go beyond price and delivery, and provide potential and existing customers with an experience that makes them feel good about making a purchase.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a look at how companies create positive experiences to attract and retain customers, and for a preview of this year's Ignite! CX (Customer eXperience) Conference, are Gilchrest Group CEO and Area Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Pam Gilchrest; Regional Senior Manager of Digital Sales with Spectrum Reach Kristen Lundbeck; American Marketing Association CEO Russ Klein; and AMA Cincinnati President and CX Ignite! Conference Chair Gina Bonar.

The Ignite! CX Conference takes place September 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Cintas Center on the Xavier University Campus.

