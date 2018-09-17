It's Time! Union Terminal Clock Scheduled For Reinstallation

By 8 minutes ago
  • The Verdin Company is scheduled to reinstall Union Terminal's Art Deco clock this week.
    The Verdin Company is scheduled to reinstall Union Terminal's Art Deco clock this week.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The clock is ticking on getting the Union Terminal timepiece tick-tocking again. It was removed last year for cleaning and maintenance and is scheduled to be reinstalled beginning Monday.

The Verdin Company built the Art Deco clock specifically for the train station in the 1930s. A team from the company did the repair work and will do the reinstallation.

Museum Center Spokesman Cody Hefner says the clock mechanisms must be hand-carried up many flights of steps to a tiny clock room barely big enough for more than one person.

"There's just not a lot of space to either bring this entire mechanism that operates the clock through the face of the clock, which has all these glass panes, or up the stairwell between those two sets of glass windows in front of the rotunda," Hefner explains. "They're going to bring this up peice by piece and assemble it on site in that clock room."

Hefner says Verdin is allowing two days for the installation. There are lots of small parts that will have to be reassembled once in the clock room.

"The hands will have to be installed from the outside... and they'll be bringing those up in a lift. The hands are very heavy and they're also very fragile with the neon on them."

The restoration cost about $8,000, though Verdin says the work that went into it was probably worth more. The company doesn't have an original bill of sale but he estimates it cost $10-12,000 in the early 1930s.
 

Tags: 
Union Terminal
Cincinnati Museum Center

Related Content

Historic Verdin Clock Ready To Return To Union Terminal

By Aug 17, 2018
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Editor's note: As of August 24, the clock installation has been moved from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31 and September 4.

The widely recognizable clock gracing the Union Terminal facade will soon return to its lofty perch. The more than 80-year-old timepiece got a sprucing up as part of the Cincinnati Museum Center restoration.

Why Is The Union Terminal Clock Missing?

By Oct 3, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Driving past Union Terminal, you may have noticed the familiar red and white Art Deco clock face is missing. Don't fret, it's just out for restoration and will be back in place soon.