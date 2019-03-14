Related Programs: 
Jazz With OT
Local Exposure

Jazz Saxophonist Jimmy McGary Honored With New Film

By 29 minutes ago

Tags: 
Jimmy McGary
Caffe Vivace

Related Content

Jazz Vivace, Promoting Jazz & Jazz Concerts For Caffe Vivace, Welcomes Trombonist John Fedchock

By Ron Esposito Mar 8, 2019

Caffe Vivace, the coffee shop/jazz club in Walnut Hills, has established a non-profit arm called Jazz Vivace to promote jazz and jazz performances. 