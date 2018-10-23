Kentuckians Warned About Scam Involving 'Voter Registration' Efforts

Kentuckians are being told to look out for scams being perpetrated by individuals claiming to represent voter registration groups.

The National Association of State Election Directors has issued a warning after some voters in Mississippi said scammers were calling and pretending to be employees of TurboVote, a legitimate voter registration service.

The scammers asked for Social Security and driver’s license numbers and made false offers to sign up the would-be victims to vote.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentuckians should remember they can’t register to vote over the phone, and the deadline to vote in the upcoming general election has already passed.

Kentuckians interested in registering to vote in elections beyond the one on November 6 can find information at the Kentucky State Board of Elections website about submitting a form online, through the mail, or in person at a county clerk's office.

Beshear asks Kentuckians who receive scam phone calls to report them through an online form at his office's website.