Kentuckians Warned About Scam Involving 'Voter Registration' Efforts

By 1 hour ago
  • cell phone
    Pixabay

Kentuckians are being told to look out for scams being perpetrated by individuals claiming to represent voter registration groups.

The National Association of State Election Directors has issued a warning after some voters in Mississippi said scammers were calling and pretending to be employees of TurboVote, a legitimate voter registration service.

The scammers asked for Social Security and driver’s license numbers and made false offers to sign up the would-be victims to vote.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentuckians should remember they can’t register to vote over the phone, and the deadline to vote in the upcoming general election has already passed.

Kentuckians interested in registering to vote in elections beyond the one on November 6 can find information at the Kentucky State Board of Elections website about submitting a form online, through the mail, or in person at a county clerk's office.

Beshear asks Kentuckians who receive scam phone calls to report them through an online form at his office's website.

Tags: 
Kentucky
voting
Andy Beshear

Related Content

Beshear Appoints Independent Counsel To Investigate Grimes

By Becca Schimmel Oct 4, 2018
Alison Lundergan Grimes
Timothy D. Easley / AP

Attorney General Andy Beshear has appointed an independent counsel to investigate allegations against Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Beshear Launches Bid For Governor, Focusing On Public Education

By Jul 9, 2018
andy beshear governor
Adam Beam / AP

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is trying to capitalize on Gov. Matt Bevin’s unpopularity with school teachers. He’s focusing his run for governor on public education and has selected a rural high school administrator as his running mate.

Kentucky Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Pension Bill

By Sep 20, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments over the state’s new pension law on Thursday, months after teachers and other government workers descended on Frankfort to protest changes to retirement benefits.