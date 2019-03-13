Kentucky Distillery Owner Charged In National College Recruiting Scandal

By Ashlie Stevens 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 12, 2019 5:21 pm

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts released a list of 50 individuals charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment scheme —  and one of them has a tie to Kentucky’s bourbon industry.

According to a massive federal indictment, those listed include parents, sports coaches and college preparatory program executives who all were involved in some form of college bribery — ranging from bribing entrance exam officials to facilitate cheating on standardized tests to paying varsity coaches or administrators to designate certain applicants as recruited athletes (regardless of athletic ability).

Many of the individuals listed then used “the façade of a charitable organization to conceal the nature and source of the bribe payments.”

Marci Palatella — the founder and owner of Preservation Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, — is listed in the indictment. She is charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Palatella lives in Northern California, but bought the property for Preservation Distillery in 2015. The distillery itself was opened to the public in 2018.

According to a 2018 article in the Lane Report, Palatella’s distillery became the 38th member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. At the time, the location was eligible to join the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

Per the indictment, Palatella “took part in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the athletic recruitment scheme, including by conspiring to bribe [the University of Southern California’s senior associate athletic director] Donna Heinel to designate her son as a football recruit in order to facilitate his admission to USC.”

Palatella paid a confidential witness (identified as CW-1) and Heinel approximately $500,000 to secure her son’s admission to USC. Heinel is the only school administrator indicted in the nationwide probe.

According to the court document:

“On or about July 27, 2017… PALATELLA e-mailed CW-1 a photo of her son in his football uniform and asked, ‘Will this work?’ CW-1 forwarded the photo to [ex-assistant soccer coach Laura]Janke, together with PALATELLA’s son’s grades and test scores, which included the fraudulently obtained SAT score. Janke created a football profile for PALATELLA’s son that falsely described him, among other things, as an active player on his high school football team as a member of the ‘defensive line’ and a ‘long snapper’ and as a member of several local and statewide championship teams between 2015 and 2017.”

You can read the full court documents regarding the Palatella case below:

Palatella Complaint by on Scribd

According to the documents, Palatella “told CW-1 that she and her spouse ‘laugh every day’ about how grateful they were for CW-1’s services, telling him, ‘We’re like, it was worth every cent.’”

Calls to Preservation Distillery on Tuesday were not answered.

Copyright 2019 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Kentucky
Preservation Distillery
Education

Related Content

The Evolution Of Greek Life On Local Campuses

By Mar 11, 2019
alexandra robbins
Amazon

Colleges, universities and court systems are cracking down on hazing in fraternities and sororities, but will it eradicate the problem from campus chapters?

Teacher Protesters Worry As Ky. Tax Bill Hammered Out Behind Closed Doors

By Mar 7, 2019

Leaders of the Kentucky House and Senate have begun meeting behind closed doors to hammer out a final version of a bill that re-opens the two-year tax bill that passed last year.

Report Says Ohio Is Falling Behind Other States In Some Key Areas

By Mar 4, 2019

The day before Republican Gov. Mike DeWine delivers his first State of the State speech, a progressive-leaning coalition of health and human service organizations and labor unions says Ohio is falling behind the rest of the nation in some key areas. The One Ohio Now report says the state has not invested enough in schools, health and community safety. 