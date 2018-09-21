Related Program: 
King Records At 75: A King Records Potpourri

Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. We're calling this weekend's show A King Records Potpourri, featuring these segments:

  • Roy Baugher from Radford University talks about his research into the Japanese female group Tokyo Happy Coats, who recorded two albums for King Records in the late 60's/early 70's. 
  • Tim Riordan, former Cincinnati Assistant City Manager and a member of the King Studios board, provides an update on the status of the Brewster Ave. building. 
  • Darren Blase from Northside's Shake It Records talks about a King Records museum he's creating. 
  • Paul Muller has details on the Cincinnati Preservation Association's upcoming fall forum with special guest Terry Stewart, former president/CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
  • Cincinnati King, a new musical about King Records, debuts onstage at the Playhouse in the Park starting November 3. Playwright KJ Sanchez and Music Director Richard Huntley preview the work, five years in the making. 
