King Records At 75: Part 2 Of Our Look At James Brown Productions

Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. This week's show is the second of two parts looking at James Brown Productions – conversations with and stories from those who worked with the Godfather of Soul during his King Records days.

This special features the Sisters of Righteous, Dr. Kay Robinson, and Jimmy Railey & Waddell Falland. Two sisters from the Sisters of Righteous, Geneva L. Kinard Woode & Denise Kennard Crowley, talk with Brian Powers about their careers at King Records as teenagers and backing up numerous King musicians including Hank Ballard. Dr. Kay Robinson shares her thoughts on recording a gospel album for James Brown Productions. Jimmy Railey and Waddell Falland were both members of The Solars, Bobby and the Expressions, and The Famous Flames. Dave Parkinson, saxophonist, and Eddie Setser, guitarist, from The Dapps, also share their memories of working for James Brown Productions. 

King Records
King Records 75th Anniversary Celebration
James Brown
James Brown Productions
Brian Powers
Moon Mullican: King of Hillbilly Piano Players

By Aug 30, 2018

In honor of the 75th anniversary celebration of King Records in September, Lee Hay and Brian Powers have teamed up for another series of specials about some of the musicians who recorded at King Records.

The first special will feature "The King of Hillbilly Piano Players," Moon Mullican who recorded at King Records from 1946 until the late 1950's and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1951.

The special will air on WVXU/WMUB on Saturday evening, September 1st at 11pm; Sunday, September 2nd at 7pm; and Labor Day, Monday, September 3rd at 1pm.

Oscar Pepper, Moon Mullican's nephew, spoke with Brian Powers by phone from his home in Texas on February 25, 2018.  He shares memories of Moon's early life in Texas, the Grand Ole Opry, his songwriting career & royalties, and also Moon's funeral and gravesite.

King Records At 75 - A Profile Of Moon Mullican

By Aug 31, 2018

