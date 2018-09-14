King Records At 75: Part 2 Of Our Look At James Brown Productions

Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. This week's show is the second of two parts looking at James Brown Productions – conversations with and stories from those who worked with the Godfather of Soul during his King Records days.

This special features the Sisters of Righteous, Dr. Kay Robinson, and Jimmy Railey & Waddell Falland. Two sisters from the Sisters of Righteous, Geneva L. Kinard Woode & Denise Kennard Crowley, talk with Brian Powers about their careers at King Records as teenagers and backing up numerous King musicians including Hank Ballard. Dr. Kay Robinson shares her thoughts on recording a gospel album for James Brown Productions. Jimmy Railey and Waddell Falland were both members of The Solars, Bobby and the Expressions, and The Famous Flames. Dave Parkinson, saxophonist, and Eddie Setser, guitarist, from The Dapps, also share their memories of working for James Brown Productions.