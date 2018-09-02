Related Program: 
Local Exposure

King Records Celebration, Local Concerts, & Music Classes

By 5 hours ago

September starts off with a number of King Records-related events which continue throughout the month.  Concerts, panels, a twist dance at the Cincinnati Reds, a King tribute by Roomful of Blues are just some of the lineup.  There's a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a Jimmy McGary documentary, plus music lessons and lots of concerts in this week's Music Notes!

Syd Nathan
Credit fineprintheroes.com

1. The Twist the Movie - King Records - Public Library downtown - 9/4.

2. Jazz at Dusk Trio - Caffe Vivace - 9/4

3. The Wild, Weird, & Mostly True Legend of Syd Nathan - King Records - Mercantile Library - 9/5

4. Queen City Kings - King Records - Lucius Q - 9/6

5. Roomful of Blues - Wynonie Harris tribute included - King Records -  Southgate House Revival - 9/7

6. Philip Paul Trio - King Records - Symphony Hotel - 9/7

7. World's largest twist dance - Cincinnati Reds post-game - King Records - 9/7

8. Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos - The Carnegie - 9/8

9. James Brown Productions, Part 1 special - King Records - WVXU - 9/8 & 9/9

10. Everybody Digs Jimmy McGary - documentary film - GoFundMe project - deadline 9/15 to contribute.

11. Fall adult keyboard classes - Cincinnati Music Academy - 9/8-12/15

12. Westwood Art Show - Westwood's Historic Business District on Harrison Avenue - 9/8

Joe Duran

13. King Studios' Traveling Suitcases - King Records - Playhouse in the Park - 9/9

14. Joe Duran w/the Original Farm League Big Band - The Greenwich - 9/9

15. Ricky Nye & Ben Levin - Lucius Q - 9/9

16. Queen City Kings - Second Sunday on Main - King Records - 9/9

17. Fall ukelele classes - Cincinnati Music Academy - 9/15-12/17

18. Sara Evans - Christmas tour - Jack's Casino - 11/24

19. Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular - Aronoff - 1/12/19

Tags: 
Music Notes
King Records
Syd Nathan
Roomful of Blues
Jimmy McGary
Philip Paul

Related Content

The King Of Them All Kicks Off King Records Month

By Aug 30, 2018

King Records Month in Cincinnati kicks off Saturday, September 1st, at Listermann Brewing Company with their latest 4-pack of limited edition beer, “The King of Them All,” in honor of King Records.  “The King of Them All” is a salute to the day, 75 years ago in September, 1943, when Grandpa Jones and Merle Travis recorded the first songs for King Records. 

Moon Mullican: King of Hillbilly Piano Players

By Aug 30, 2018

In honor of the 75th anniversary celebration of King Records in September, Lee Hay and Brian Powers have teamed up for another series of specials about some of the musicians who recorded at King Records.

The first special will feature "The King of Hillbilly Piano Players," Moon Mullican who recorded at King Records from 1946 until the late 1950's and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1951.

The special will air on WVXU/WMUB on Saturday evening, September 1st at 11pm; Sunday, September 2nd at 7pm; and Labor Day, Monday, September 3rd at 1pm.

Oscar Pepper, Moon Mullican's nephew, spoke with Brian Powers by phone from his home in Texas on February 25, 2018.  He shares memories of Moon's early life in Texas, the Grand Ole Opry, his songwriting career & royalties, and also Moon's funeral and gravesite.