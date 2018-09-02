King Records Celebration, Local Concerts, & Music Classes

September starts off with a number of King Records-related events which continue throughout the month. Concerts, panels, a twist dance at the Cincinnati Reds, a King tribute by Roomful of Blues are just some of the lineup. There's a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a Jimmy McGary documentary, plus music lessons and lots of concerts in this week's Music Notes!
1. The Twist the Movie - King Records - Public Library downtown - 9/4.
2. Jazz at Dusk Trio - Caffe Vivace - 9/4
3. The Wild, Weird, & Mostly True Legend of Syd Nathan - King Records - Mercantile Library - 9/5
4. Queen City Kings - King Records - Lucius Q - 9/6
5. Roomful of Blues - Wynonie Harris tribute included - King Records - Southgate House Revival - 9/7
6. Philip Paul Trio - King Records - Symphony Hotel - 9/7
7. World's largest twist dance - Cincinnati Reds post-game - King Records - 9/7
8. Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos - The Carnegie - 9/8
9. James Brown Productions, Part 1 special - King Records - WVXU - 9/8 & 9/9
10. Everybody Digs Jimmy McGary - documentary film - GoFundMe project - deadline 9/15 to contribute.
11. Fall adult keyboard classes - Cincinnati Music Academy - 9/8-12/15
12. Westwood Art Show - Westwood's Historic Business District on Harrison Avenue - 9/8
13. King Studios' Traveling Suitcases - King Records - Playhouse in the Park - 9/9
14. Joe Duran w/the Original Farm League Big Band - The Greenwich - 9/9
15. Ricky Nye & Ben Levin - Lucius Q - 9/9
16. Queen City Kings - Second Sunday on Main - King Records - 9/9
17. Fall ukelele classes - Cincinnati Music Academy - 9/15-12/17
18. Sara Evans - Christmas tour - Jack's Casino - 11/24
19. Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular - Aronoff - 1/12/19