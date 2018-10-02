Kroger And Walgreens Are Launching A Partnership

Cincinnati-based Kroger and Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens are trying out a partnership placing Kroger brand items in Walgreens stores and making Kroger online orders available for pickup at some locations too. The program is being tested at 13 Walgreens stores in Northern Kentucky.
The pilot is expected to last several months.
"This exciting collaboration aligns with Kroger's vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift," Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, says in a statement. "This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food."
Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina calls the concept "innovative" and a chance to "evolve our offerings."
Here's how it will work:
Kroger and Walgreens will develop and test a one-stop shopping experience where customers can access products and services from both companies. Customers will be able to order Kroger grocery items online and pickup orders at the participating Walgreens locations. Kroger’s popular Our Brands grocery items, including America’s largest natural and organic brand, Simple Truth®, will also be available in-store at participating Walgreens locations. The diversified shopping assortment will complement Walgreens products and services across health and wellness, pharmacy and beauty.