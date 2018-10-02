Kroger And Walgreens Are Launching A Partnership

Cincinnati-based Kroger and Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens are trying out a partnership placing Kroger brand items in Walgreens stores and making Kroger online orders available for pickup at some locations too. The program is being tested at 13 Walgreens stores in Northern Kentucky.

The pilot is expected to last several months.

"This exciting collaboration aligns with Kroger's vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift," Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, says in a statement. "This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food."

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina calls the concept "innovative" and a chance to "evolve our offerings."

Here's how it will work: