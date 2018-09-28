KY Center for Statistics: Unemployment Rates Fall in 114 Counties

The Kentucky Center for Statistics reports that unemployment rates fell in 115 Kentucky counties between August 2017 and August 2018.

Counties in the Pennyrile and Purchase Area recorded a decrease in unemployment, though the rate in Lyon county stayed the same. Fulton County had the highest unemployment rate in the region at 5.9 percent while Todd County had the lowest at 3.7 percent.

The state unemployment rate for August 2018 was 4.1 percent. The national rate was 3.9 percent.

