Larry Householder Elected Ohio House Speaker, Ousting Ryan Smith

The months-long behind the scenes fight for leadership of the Ohio House ends with the defeat of the Republican who had been speaker, and the election of a former speaker to that position again.



There was a lot of suspense in the vote, with Ryan Smith hoping to keep the speaker’s job he’d held since June. But former speaker Larry Householder had been working for months to gain support from Republican colleagues and from Democrats, primarily through unions which had supported Householder for years. As the votes were tallied, Smith had 45 votes to Householder’s 52 – with many of those votes coming from the minority party. In his first remarks as Speaker, Householder acknowledged the battle, saying he and Smith “have not become the best of friends, to say the least". But he pledged to work with both Smith and minority leader Fred Strahorn.

