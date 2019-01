On this week's blues show, Saturday night, December 29th, at 11pm, the music begins with R.L. Burnside's classic, "It's Bad You Know," followed by Bobby Rush, the Doug Perry Ensemble, and J W Jones. The second set features Derek & the Dominos; Gary Clark, Jr.; Bob Dylan; and Lonnie Mack. Bonnie Raitt starts off the third set which also includes Freddie King and the Holmes Brothers. And the show ends with Tommy Castro & the Painkillers.