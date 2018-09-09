Les Moonves Out At CBS After Harassment Allegations

Les Moonves has stepped down as the chairman, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, after 12 women accused him of sexual misconduct that spanned decades in two reports published in The New Yorker.

CBS made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, saying that Moonves' departure was "effective immediately."

Moonves' departure comes after six new allegations of harassment or assault were published in the magazine over the weekend.

Moonves is among the most powerful men to lose their jobs during a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct that are part of the #MeToo movement.

In the two reports by journalist Ronan Farrow, many of the women alleged that Moonves retaliated against them because they rejected his advances.

In the first report, four of them "described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings," according to Farrow. The new allegations also include claims of physical violence, including reports of Moonves forcing female colleagues to perform oral sex on him.

In a statement to The New Yorker published in July, Moonves said "there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely." He added that he has "always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."

The magazine said that Moonves acknowledged three of the encounters detailed in the latest report and characterized them as consensual. He again denied harming anyone's career and said he could "only surmise" that the allegations are "part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career."

CBS shares plunged after the allegations first surfaced in July. Several days later, the CBS Board of Directors retained two law firms to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations and, more generally, the culture at CBS. During that time, Moonves continued to lead the company.

In a July interview with All Things Considered, one of Moonves' accusers said that the prospect of a television deal soured after she rebuffed an advance.

Emmy award-winning writer and television producer Dinah Kirgo said she and her sister Julie met with Moonves about a potential television deal in the early 1980s, when Moonves worked at Saul Ilson Productions.

Kirgo said she left feeling "really great after the meeting. You know, it went really well," she told NPR. Moonves then called her that afternoon, she said, and suggested that they get dinner.

"And I said, 'Great, Julie and I would love to have dinner with you.' And he said, 'No, just you and me.' ... And I'm not actually sure what I said in response, but he said, 'Look, you're really expensive and I need to know you're worth it.' "

She said she responded that his wife wouldn't be happy about that, "and the conversation ended, and he went from being very friendly to being really cold."

They didn't speak again after that, she said, and no television deal ever came through. CBS said that Moonves did not recall the incident, according to The New Yorker.

Multiple media organizations have fired or suspended male executives accused of harassment in the past year, including NPR.

The allegations against Moonves are surfacing as a "pitched legal battle" is unfolding over who will control CBS, as NPR's David Folkenflik has reported. As he explained after The New Yorker's expose in July:



"The controlling owner of CBS is really Shari Redstone. She's the daughter of the patriarch of it who's now a bit out of the picture, Sumner Redstone. But Shari Redstone effectively, through a holding company, National Amusements, has control of CBS and of its former parent company, Viacom. She's been seeking to combine them. Moonves has been such a powerful figure that while chairman and CEO, he's been essentially blocking her with a board that's pretty loyal to him from taking it over."



Moonves' departure will likely have a significant impact on that battle.

