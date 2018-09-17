Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Life Under Apartheid, The Return of Mandela Exhibit

By Dan Hurley 49 minutes ago
  • Exhibit returns to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to mark the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth.
    Provided/ National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

This month, the exhibit MANDELA: THE JOURNEY TO UBUNTU returned to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center as part of a year-long international celebration of the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth.

ArtsWave Associate Director of Community Campaign & New Business Janice Liebenberg grew up in South Africa during Apartheid. She recently spoke with Cincinnati Edition's Dan Hurley about what life was like during the institutionalized racial segregation that existed in South Africa until the early 1990s.

MANDELA: THE JOURNEY TO UBUNTU, which will be on exhibit through January 1, 2019, commemorates the life and legacy of former South African President Nelson Mandela through photographs by Matthew Willman, who was commissioned by The Nelson Mandela Foundation during the last ten years of Mandela’s life.

Mandela: The Journey to Ubuntu
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
ArtsWave
