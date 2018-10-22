Listen: Chabot And Pureval Talk Healthcare, Gun Control And Trump's Tax Cut

Ohio's 1st Congressional District has been held by Republican Steve Chabot in all but two of the past 25 years. The district is made up of most of western Hamilton County and parts of the county north of the city. In 2016, Chabot was re-elected with an 18-percentage point margin.

But this year, he is being challenged by Democrat Aftab Pureval. Elected as Hamilton clerk of courts in 2016 in an upset, Pureval has energized local Democrats and turned this election into a real race. Dan Hurley recently spoke with the two candidates about their policy positions and why voters should choose them to represent Ohio's 1st District in the U.S. House.

Or, tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 22 at 1 p.m. on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB.