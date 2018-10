As the baseball playoffs continue, and the annual Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival takes place this Saturday, October 20, we take this time to revisit John Kiesewetter's conversation with Chad Dotson, co-author of The Big 50: Cincinnati Reds: The Men and Moments that Made the Cincinnati Reds.

Chad will be appearing at Books by the Banks on Saturday and will be part of a 10:30 a.m. panel with other sports book authors, moderated by John Kiesewetter.