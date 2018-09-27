A Look Inside HGTV's 'Urban Oasis' Home To Be Given Away This Fall

By 1 hour ago
  • The sweepstakes to win this renovated Oakley home opens Oct. 1.
    The sweepstakes to win this renovated Oakley home opens Oct. 1.
    Sara Dorio / Courtesy HGTV

Here's a "before and after" look at HGTV's "Urban Oasis" home in Oakley to be given away in a sweepstakes starting Monday, Oct 1.

Last December, the Dutch Colonial home at 2810 Hyde Park Ave. looked like this.
Credit Ryan Kurtz / Courtesy HGTV

Renovation started last December on a Dutch Colonial style home at 2810 Hyde Park Avenue, not far from Rookwood Commons. Craig Russell, owner of Cincinnati's The English Contractor construction company, says he "completely gutted the house, interior and exterior, down to the studs."

Dan Faires is project manager for HGTV Urban Oasis 2018 home.
Credit Ryan Kurtz / Courtesy HGTV

Russell worked with local architects Platte Architecture + Design, interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and project manager Dan Faires on HGTV's annual fall quarter "Urban Oasis" home giveaway project. This is  HGTV's first Cincinnati "Urban Oasis" home. HGTV started renovating vintage bungalows in 2015 for millennials.

Craig Russell of Fairax has operated Th English Contractor construction company for nine years.
Credit Wordsworth Communnications

Egypt Sherrod, host of HGTV's Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins, and Flynn will present a one-hour special called HGTV Urban Oasis 2018 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, on HGTV.  

Some of the time-lapse video for the TV show was shot by two remote cameras on posts in the front and backyard. Crews filmed construction a couple times a week, and Sherrod came in about once a month to film segments, Russell says.

Brian Patrick Flynn was the interior designer for HGTV Urban Oasis 2018 home.
Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

The home has three bedrooms, two baths and one half-bath, a new open concept kitchen and a new family room.

The original parlor in the front of the house.
Credit Courtesy HGTV

Six windows were added to the home, including in the front parlor.

The parlor room taken down to the studs.
Credit Ryan Kurtz / Courtesy HGTV

New trim, engineered hardwood floors, insulation, heating and cooling units were installed.

The new parlor. Yes, the HGTV Urban Oasis winner will keep all the new furnishings.
Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

Rookwood tile also was added to the parlor's modern fireplace.

The kitchen before remodeling.
Credit Courtesy HGTV

The original kitchen had a small island with the sink and dishwasher.

The new open concept kitchen. In the background is the front door.
Credit Courtesy HGTV

The new open-concept kitchen has counter seating for two.

Two counter seats are included in the new kitchen island.
Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

All the new appliances will be given away with the house by HGTV.

A small mud room led to a back deck until last December.
Credit Courtesy HGTV

One of the first things to be demolished in December was the small mud room between the kitchen and back deck. 

The new two-story addition.
Credit Ryan Kurtz / Courtesy HGTV

It was replaced by a two-story addition providing a family room, and additional space for bedrooms upstairs.

Framing for the new family room behind the kitchen.
Credit Ryan Kurtz / Courtesy HGTV

The family room is two steps lower than the original house.

The family room.
Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

Windows provide plenty of natural light in the new family room.

The original master bedroom.
Credit Courtesy HGTV

The pitched roof made for odd-shaped bedrooms upstairs, which Russell described as "really strange, Frankenstein carved up…. funky spaces."

Framing for the master bedroom.
Credit Ryan Kurtz / Courtesy HGTV

The two-story addition provided a much larger master bedroom.

The new master bedroom.
Credit Sarah Dorio / Courtesy HGTV

The master bedroom today also benefits from many windows.

Credit Courtesy HGTV

When HGTV bought the house, the driveway was little more than two ruts of sparse gravel….

Credit Courtesy HGTV

…. leading to an old garage in the back yard.

Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

The sweepstakes' winner will get a nice, wide gravel driveway and lattice-covered deck.

Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

Little renovation was done to the garage. The doors were painted bright red to match the front door.

Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

An entertainment area was built next to the garage, so the new homeowners could gather with friends in the backyard or on the deck.

Credit Robert Peterson / Courtesy HGTV

Swepstakes entries will be accepted starting Oct. 1. The home will be given away sometime during the last three months of the year.

More before-and-after photos can be seen at the HGTV Urban Oasis website.  

And here's a video preview.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Urban Oasis
Craig Russell
Egypt Sherrod
Oakley
Hyde Park
Cincinnati Television
Dan Faires
Bryan Patrick Flynn

Related Content

WCPO-TV's Kathrine Nero 'Blindsided' By Dismissal After 20 Years

By Jul 31, 2018
Courtesy Kathrine Nero

"This was a blindside," says Kathrine Nero, WCPO-TV's Good Morning Tri-State anchor who was let go by WCPO-TV Monday.

Celebrating 40 Years Of 'WKRP In Cincinnati'

By Sep 18, 2018
Courtsey MeTV

On this day 40 years ago, America was introduced to Dr. Johnny Fever, The Big Guy, Venus Flytrap, newsman Les Nessman, sexy receptionist Jennifer Marlow and the crazy WKRP in Cincinnati gang when the sitcom premiered on CBS at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18, 1978. It aired for four seasons (1978-82).

Baby, have you ever wondered, wondered what happened if we never met them living on the air in Cincinnati, Cincinnati WKRP?

Here are 40 reasons to celebrate the beloved sitcom's 40th anniversary:

Reporter Joe Webb Retiring, As Face Of WKRC-TV Continues to Change

By Sep 25, 2018
Courtesy Joe Webb

10:45 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 26 update:  Tributes to reporter Joe Webb from former WKRC-TV coworkers Deb Dixon and Larry Davis:

"In a newsroom, we don’t really have time to watch the news. But I made the time to watch Joe’s stories," says Dixon, who retired in May after 44 years at Channel 12. "I knew I would be left thinking about the parties involved, and I would be left feeling something for them. That’s a gift that is fading away in the storytelling world of Facebook Live and tweeting story highlights.