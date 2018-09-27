A Look Inside HGTV's 'Urban Oasis' Home To Be Given Away This Fall

Here's a "before and after" look at HGTV's "Urban Oasis" home in Oakley to be given away in a sweepstakes starting Monday, Oct 1.

Renovation started last December on a Dutch Colonial style home at 2810 Hyde Park Avenue, not far from Rookwood Commons. Craig Russell, owner of Cincinnati's The English Contractor construction company, says he "completely gutted the house, interior and exterior, down to the studs."

Russell worked with local architects Platte Architecture + Design, interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and project manager Dan Faires on HGTV's annual fall quarter "Urban Oasis" home giveaway project. This is HGTV's first Cincinnati "Urban Oasis" home. HGTV started renovating vintage bungalows in 2015 for millennials.

Egypt Sherrod, host of HGTV's Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins, and Flynn will present a one-hour special called HGTV Urban Oasis 2018 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, on HGTV.

Some of the time-lapse video for the TV show was shot by two remote cameras on posts in the front and backyard. Crews filmed construction a couple times a week, and Sherrod came in about once a month to film segments, Russell says.

The home has three bedrooms, two baths and one half-bath, a new open concept kitchen and a new family room.

Six windows were added to the home, including in the front parlor.

New trim, engineered hardwood floors, insulation, heating and cooling units were installed.

Rookwood tile also was added to the parlor's modern fireplace.

The original kitchen had a small island with the sink and dishwasher.

The new open-concept kitchen has counter seating for two.

All the new appliances will be given away with the house by HGTV.

One of the first things to be demolished in December was the small mud room between the kitchen and back deck.

It was replaced by a two-story addition providing a family room, and additional space for bedrooms upstairs.

The family room is two steps lower than the original house.

Windows provide plenty of natural light in the new family room.

The pitched roof made for odd-shaped bedrooms upstairs, which Russell described as "really strange, Frankenstein carved up…. funky spaces."

The two-story addition provided a much larger master bedroom.

The master bedroom today also benefits from many windows.

When HGTV bought the house, the driveway was little more than two ruts of sparse gravel….

…. leading to an old garage in the back yard.

The sweepstakes' winner will get a nice, wide gravel driveway and lattice-covered deck.

Little renovation was done to the garage. The doors were painted bright red to match the front door.

An entertainment area was built next to the garage, so the new homeowners could gather with friends in the backyard or on the deck.

Swepstakes entries will be accepted starting Oct. 1. The home will be given away sometime during the last three months of the year.

More before-and-after photos can be seen at the HGTV Urban Oasis website.

And here's a video preview.