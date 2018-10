John Quincy Adams, 6th President of the United States, was a proponent of science and astronomy and was at the dedication of the Cincinnati Observatory in 1843.

As the Observatory celebrates its 175th anniversary, Dean Regas and Anna Hehman talk with the former president (in the guise of reenactor Jim Cooke) about his presidency, his support of the creation of the Smithsonian, and hear part of his dedication speech.