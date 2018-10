This blues show, Saturday, October 20th, at 11pm, starts off with Johnny Adams, Jonell Mosser, Lucinda Williams, and Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir. The second set features Eric Clapton, Gov't Mule, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, and Leon Russell.

The last set of the evening begins with the Sonny Moorman Group, Key to the Highway with vocals by Larry Goshorn, Joe Louis Walker, Tommy Emmanuel, and ends with Nina Simone.