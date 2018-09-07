Lung: All The King’s Horses

Lung has just returned from an extensive tour and I was fortunate enough to get time with them before the release of their new album All The King’s Horses.

Kate Wakefield & Daisy Caplan joined me to play two songs - one of which is not yet released.

They also spoke with me about the formation of the band, their work with producer John Hoffman, their new videos, their collaboration with SofaBurn Records and their time on the road -- but just don’t ask them about The Boston Argument.

The release party for All The King's Horses is Saturday, September 8 at Urban Artifact.