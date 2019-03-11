Mass Transit Advocates Thrilled With Dramatic Boost In Funding

By ago
  • An RTA bus crosses the Detroit-Superior Bridge in downtown Cleveland in 2013.
    An RTA bus crosses the Detroit-Superior Bridge in downtown Cleveland in 2013.
    Cleveland RTA/Facebook
Originally published on March 8, 2019 2:05 pm

Mass transit advocates in Ohio got a huge surprise in the House version of the transportation budget – funding for public transportation soared by 150% over Gov. Mike DeWine’s original proposal.  And they're hoping the Senate will go along with that too.

Public transit advocates had complained that they weren’t included on DeWine’s infrastructure funding committee that recommended a gas tax hike.

The transportation budget approved by the House cut that tax increase from 18 cents to 10.7 cents, but mass transit funding went from $40 million to $100 million.

“This is all money that would go to project level things, and not necessarily operational money," said Stu Nicholson speaks for Mobility and Opportunity for a Vibrant Economy, or MOVE Ohio.

Nicholson said Democrats and Republicans heard his group’s message about mass transit helping existing businesses and attracting new ones. “This is something more than just what is typically looked upon as being kind of a social welfare issue of helping people be more mobile. It is that, but it’s a lot more," Nicholson said.

An ODOT study in 2013 showed Ohio had the nation’s 14th highest ridership levels on public transit, but was 45th among all states in funding it.

The transportation budget must be signed by Gov. DeWine by March 31.

Copyright 2019 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
public transportation
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Dueling Proposals To Fund Metro

By Mar 4, 2019
metro buses
Michael E. Keating/WVXU

A grassroots group of bus riders and advocates want to fix the underfunded bus system with an increase in the city's income tax.

House Dems Propose Massive Increase To Public Transit Investment

By Feb 20, 2019

Democratic representatives in the Ohio House want to go from investing about $6 million into public transportation to $150 million, as the state transportation department tries to figure out how to plug a $1 billion hole in the road construction and repair budget.

House Lawmakers Cut DeWine's Gas Tax Increase

By Mar 6, 2019

Just hours after Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State speech in which he argued for an 18-cent gas tax increase to fund road repair and maintenance, state lawmakers cut his request dramatically.