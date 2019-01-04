Mayor Cranley: Use of Racial Slur 'Unacceptable;' City Must Set 'Moral Tone'

Two Cincinnati police officers could still face punishment for using a racial slur. The two were recorded on body cameras using the N-word during two separate interactions with the public. The internal investigation into the incidents is continuing, according to Chief Eliot Isaac.

"Pending a sustained finding of those allegations, they will be subject to a pre-disciplinary hearing. After that hearing, if the findings are upheld, then they'll be subject to the discipline that's been established," Isaac said at a Friday morning press conference.

The city's non-discrimination policy, which was revised last fall, includes suspension without pay for 40 hours, and sensitivity training on the first offense, and dismissal on the second offense.

All Cincinnati city employees will have to take sensitivity training under an ordinance expected before council next week. Mayor John Cranley introduced the measure, which would require classes to recognize and eliminate explicit and implicit bias on the job.

"We all know that racism is the original sin of American history," Cranley said. "The use of the N-word is totally unacceptable. We won't stand for it. We need to set a clear moral tone as to what's right and what's wrong."

In the case of the two officers accused of using the racial slur, Cranley said he believes the city's policy will hold up against any challenges, and the two will face punishment.