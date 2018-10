A report last week that the federal deficit had grown to $779 billion - and could grown another $1 trillion over the next 10 years - has become a contentious issue in the battle betweeen Democrats and Republicans for control  of Congress. WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the Democrats blaming the deficit on the Trump tax cuts; and the GOP defending them for already putting more money in the pockets of American workers.