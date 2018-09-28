A Mother Returns, While Another Family Gets A Trial Set: This Week's Top Stories

Maribel Trujillo Diaz, who was deported 17 months ago, returns home to Fairfield. A judge rules the lawsuit brought by the family of Gabriel Taye against Cincinnati Public Schools can proceed to a jury trial. The 8-year-old third-grader committed suicide after being bullied by other students.

Ohio University students call for action after 12 reports of sexual assault in just four weeks. And a veteran Cincinnati television reporter retires after a 45-year broadcast news career.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Health reporter Anne Saker (@apsaker); Higher Education reporter Kate Murphy (@KateMurphyENQ); and Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte (@MarkCurnutte); and from WKRC-TV Channel 12, reporter Joe Webb (@voiceofjoewebb), who retired Thursday.

