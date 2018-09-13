Multiple Explosions And House Fires Reported Across Three Massachusetts Towns

Updated at 7:20 p.m. ET

Massachusetts State Police have confirmed 39 house fires or explosions, possibly caused by gas leaks have erupted around the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, on Thursday evening, warning that the "number will grow."

Officials urged all residents in the area who are Columbia Gas customers to evacuate, "as should anyone else who smells gas."

The company has been shutting off all power to residents in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover, MPS officials said in a tweet.

MPS said it was too early to know the cause of the explosions and fires.

The Associated Press reported:



"Columbia Gas company had announced earlier Thursday that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighborhoods across the state, including the area where the explosions happened. It was not clear whether work was happening there Thursday, and a spokeswoman did not immediately comment."



State Police troopers and local police are helping evacuate residents. Off-ramps into the towns have been closed while on-ramps remain open to allow residents to get out of the affected areas.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon told USA Today there are so many fires, "you can't even see the sky."

The state police said gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company but warned that may take some time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

