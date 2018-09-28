Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Myth Connections

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Contestants compete in Ask Me Another's final round at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Contestants compete in Ask Me Another's final round at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

Do you know your myths from Aeneas to Zeus? In this final round, every answer contains a mythological figure.

Heard on DeRay Mckesson: The Vest Is Yet To Come.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.