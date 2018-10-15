Nancy James, The Tillers & John Coltrane

Elaine Diehl with this week's "Music Notes"!

This week in Cincinnati you'll find a benefit show for the Longworth-Anderson concert series at Memorial Hall. There's also "Guys & Dolls" at CCM, big band concerts at the Redmoor & the Sorg Opera House, plus the Cripple Creek Music Festival, the Falling for Wiedemann Fall Festival, and for Halloween fans the Wake the Dead Bash in Music Hall's Ballroom.

Cirque Du Soleil is also bringing one of their shows, Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities to the 3 big screens in Cincinnati one night only 11/13. And, there's big news about the preservation of John & Alice Coltrane's Long Island home.

1. Scott Robinson - with the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra - The Redmoor - 10/18

2. Elaine Diehl's interview for the 10/18 Longworth -Anderson concert series benefit

3. Pop & Jazz Trio Boutique - Somm Wine Bar in Price Hill's Incline District - 10/19

4. Nancy James & the R.L. Big Band - tribute to Rosemary Clooney - Sorg Opera House - 10/19

5. Guys and Dolls production - 50th Anniversary Gala 10/20 - CCM - 10/19-21 and 10/26-27

6. Fred Hersch - Village Vanguard in NYC - 10/19-21

7. Cripple Creek Music Festival - Blue Barn - Ft. Mitchell - 10/20 - Winning with ALS.

8. John Von Ohlen progressive memorial tribute - starts at Caffe Vivace at 2:30pm 10/21 and then moves to Dee Felice's at 6pm. Jeff Hamilton - guest drummer with the Blue Wisp Big Band at Caffe Vivace. The Phil DeGreg Trio - Dee Felice's.

9. Falling for Wiedemann Fall Festival - Wiedemann's Fine Beer at 4811 Vine Street - 10/19-21. Ricky Nye - solo show 4-5pm then with the Warsaw Falcons 6-8pm - 10/21.

10. Taft Theatre - tickets on sale for Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - 11/8 show & Kansas - 11/9 show.

11. Alice & John Coltrane's Long Island home became a National Treasure last week.

12. For one night only, Cirque du Soleil will share its internationally acclaimed show KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities to the big screen. Moviegoers will step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. The movie runs one hour and forty-five minutes and will be shown at three area theatres on November 13th.