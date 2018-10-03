New "American Graduate" Series Explores How Worker Training Is Evolving

Unemployment is the lowest it's been in more than a decade, yet approximately 65 million Americans are in low-paid service jobs.

A recent six-year study that followed workers in low-paying jobs with few or no benefits and unpredictable schedules found that a low-wage worker was three times more likely to stop working than to advance to a better job in any given year.

Companies can't afford to waste the potential presented by entry-level workers, who, when provided the proper leadership and training, can move to higher-paying jobs and stable careers.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how companies are changing their approach to training workers, emphasizing soft skills and the importance of providing leadership in employee advancement programs are Chief Operating Officer of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation Dora Anim; President & CEO of Thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America, Fabian Schmahl; and Ray Attiyah, founder and chief innovation officer of Definity Partners and author of Run Improve Grow: Your Roadmap from Firefighting to Bold Business Growth.

