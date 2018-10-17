Related Program: 
Local Exposure

New Book About Co-Founder Of The Julliard Quartet

By 1 hour ago

There's a new book out about Robert Mann who was an important classical musician, teacher, and performer, A Passionate Journey: A Memoir.  One of the founders of the Julliard Quartet in 1947, Robert Mann was passionate about his music.

His son, Professor Nicholas Mann, spoke with Elaine Diehl by phone on October 17th about his father and the process of writing this book with his mother and sister.  During their conversation, he said that his father had begun the writing process years before the family took over, and that Robert Mann did get a chance to read over the galleys of the book before his death at the age of 97 earlier this year.

Professor Nicholas Mann is the co-chair of Manhattan School of Music's string department and a Julliard faculty member since 2002.


Tags: 
Professor Nicholas Mann
Robert Mann
Julliard Quartet

Related Content

"Hallowed Ground" is the new live CD from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

By Frank Johnson Sep 12, 2014

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s latest CD, Hallowed Ground, was recorded live in Music Hall and features the late Dr. Maya Angelou in one of her last public appearances. Cincinnati Public Radio’s master recording engineer, Chelsea VandeDrink, tells Frank Johnson about the experience of recording these dynamic performances.

Cincinnati Symphony/MEMI Poised To Develop Banks Music Venue

By & Jun 11, 2018
Provided / The Banks Public Private Partnership

Hamilton County commissioners and Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee Monday selected the Cincinnati Symphony (CSO) and Music and Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) as its choice to develop a music venue at The Banks.