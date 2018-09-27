New Multi-Year/Lifetime Licenses Aim To Make Ohio Hunting, Fishing More Convenient

Changes are under way to make it easier for people to hunt and fish in Ohio. The goal was to simplify the process by offering licenses that last several years and even up to a lifetime.



Starting this week, Ohioans can get hunting and fishing licenses that last 3, 5 or 10 years.

Or, for $450, a lifetime license that never expires.

Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) says this will create a big convenience for hunters.

“One last thing to worry about when they’re planning their trip, sometimes it’s one of the littlest things that you forget and you’re like ‘oh yeah, and my license,’” says Uecker.

The fishing license used to expire on the last day of February no matter when it was purchased, now a fishing license will last a full calendar year from the day it was purchased.

Other changes make it easier for children to go hunting or fishing with a licensed adult.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife has projected an increase of revenue as high as $800,000 because of the changes

These new licenses can be purchased beginning September 28 at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ main office in Columbus.

On October 9, these licenses will be available for purchase online and at ODNR district offices.

