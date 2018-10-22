New Reds Manager: "We're Moving Home"

Cincinnati native David Bell met with the media Monday, a day after he was announced as the Cincinnati Reds' new manager, thanking his family for their support. "Thanks for being willing to move again," he said. "This time, we're moving home."

Bell signed a three-year contract which takes him through the 2021 season with a club option for 2022. He becomes the 63rd person to lead the team.

"This is something I've thought about for a long time and something I've been preparing for for a long time, and I can't wait to get started," Bell said.

Reds owner Bob Castellini says he likes how Bell handles himself and quips you can "never go wrong with a Bell."

"He brings a Cincinnati tradition back to us," Castelinni said. "The Bell family is a Cincinnati family and I cannot be more proud today to sit here next to David and be part of the announcement that he is the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds."

Bell's father, Buddy Bell, works in the the team's front office. The Reds say the pair are "the fourth father-son duo to serve as Major League managers. Buddy Bell managed the Detroit Tigers (1996-1998), Colorado Rockies (2000-2002) and Kansas City Royals (2005-2007)."

Bells' grandfather, Gus, and brother, Mike, also have ties to the Reds organization.

David Bell grew up in Cincinnati and was part of Moeller High School's 1989 state championship baseball team. As a player, Bell was an infielder with the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. Most recently he served as Vice President of Player Development with the Giants.

To the fans, Bell plans to lead a team to be proud of. "We're going to do everything we can to create every edge we can. We're going to be excellent in the way we prepare," he said, "... and the way we compete every single day in every inning of every game."

Bell has a reputation for being a tough leader, saying he has certain set of expectations like preparation, respect, and playing hard. He says he pulls his managerial style from all the leaders he's worked under.

David Bell has been named the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds. He will be introduced at a press conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/BdIlLCGKMG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 21, 2018