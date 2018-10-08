New Traffic Patterns Coming as Central Interchange Project Progresses

Motorists should look out for new traffic patterns as the I-76 Main Broadway Project continues in Akron.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is currently about halfway through the $84 million project. By the July of 2020 completion date, motorists should expect the permanent closure of the Grant Street and Wolf Ledges entrance and exit ramps to the highway.

Brent Kovacs, a public information officer with ODOT District Four, says that restructuring the roads will improve the safety of the heavy-traffic area and streamline how drivers enter downtown Akron.

Kovacs explains what the project aims to correct.

“We have what’s called a dangerous weave condition, where you have motorists trying to exit the highway and enter the highway in a short distance. So by alleviating the Grant and Wolf Ledges entrance and exit ramps, and moving them down to Main Broadway, we have increased the distance and make it overall a safer area.”

For more information, see below for a map of traffic changes in the area or download ODOT's OH-GO app to receive live notifications of closures, construction and more.

