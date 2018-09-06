Officials At Local And State Level React To Shooting In Downtown Cincinnati

After news broke of an active shooter at the Fifth Third building in Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati, officials at the local and state level shared their reactions on social media.

The shooter is dead along with three of his victims. Two others are hospitalized and their conditions are unknown.

Governor John Kasich said on Twitter: "There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I've spoken with the Mayor and infomed him the state will provide any ncessary resources to the local police."

There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police. 1/ — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2018

Kasich added that he commends "the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly resonded to the scene" and that he shares "my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack."

Ohio's senators also weighed in on Twitter. "We are thinking of everyone involved as we closely monitor the ongoing situation in Cincinnati," Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown wrote. "We're grateful to law enforcement and first responders on the scene."

We are thinking of everyone involved as we closely monitor the ongoing situation in Cincinnati. We’re grateful to law enforcement and first responders on the scene. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 6, 2018

"My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati," Republican Senator Rob Portman tweeted. "If you're downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon." Jane is Senator Portman's wife.

My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati. If you're downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) September 6, 2018

Councilwoman Amy Murray was on the scene and shared a picture of her and Police Chief Eliot Isaac at Fountain Square. "At Fountain Square, what we know now is that three innocent people and the shooter are deceased. Such a tragedy for our City," she wrote.

At Fountain Square, what we know now is that three innocent people and the shooter are deceased. Such a tragedy for our City. The scene stabilized and any lockdowns can be lifted. Employees are still in 5/3 and @CincyPD are clearing the building. pic.twitter.com/Ift7SlWBIO — Amy Murray (@ElectAmyMurray) September 6, 2018

"My heart goes out to the victims of this morning's mass shooting on Fountain Square," wrote Council Member David Mann. "I am grateful for the service of our brave first responders during this tragedy."

My heart goes out to the victims of this morning's mass shooting on Fountain Square. I am grateful for the service of our brave first responders during this tragedy. — Councilmember David Mann (@dsmann115) September 6, 2018

Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted updates during the event, adding, "What a sick, tragic way for this day to begin. The scourge of gun violence leaves only loss."

What a sick, tragic way for this day to begin. The scourge of gun violence leaves only loss. https://t.co/cLT3JCLdLA — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

"Our prayers go out to all involved in the shooting at Fountain Square," wrote Council Member Christopher Smitherman. "We thank our @CincyPD & @CincyFireEMS for saving lives today."

Council member Chris Seelbach also tweeted throughout the incident and posted an updated to Facebook after leaving the scene.

"There's no words to express, knowing that the families of three individuals are gonna be notified that their loved ones were killed in a shooting -- innocent bystanders," he said. "I don't know what the words are to express are. Thoughts and prayers are not enough."

On Twitter, Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou shared his experience during the event, given that the Hamilton County GOP offices are at 700 Walnut Street. "Today I was as close to an active shooter as I ever thought I would be," he wrote. "...the show of force from @CincyPD was impressive. Praying for the victims at this hour."

He added in a later tweet that "It's not a time for politics on this tragedy that unfolded in our beautiful city. Please don't go there. This town is shaken up. I feel it. We all do. Let's come together today and save the debates for another day."

It’s not a time for politics on this tragedy that unfolded in our beautiful city. Please don’t go there. This town is shaken up. I feel it. We all do. Let’s come together today and save the debates for another day. Pray for the victims. Let’s come together. — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) September 6, 2018

Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval tweeted "Cincinnati, please stay safe." Rep. Brad Wenstrup urged residents to "be vigilant and stay safe." Wenstrup's Democratic opponent Jill Schiller tweeted that her "thoughts are with all those affected" and that she thanks first responders that "prevented a terrible situation from being worse."

See photos from the scene by clicking the photo above.