Ohio House Overrides "Heartbeat Bill" Veto

The Ohio House overrode Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial abortion bill.



The so-called, “Heartbeat Bill,” would end abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. Kasich vetoed it last week but Ohio House members who came back to the Ohio Statehouse to conduct possible veto overrides, mustered enough votes to overcome it.

Early Thursday morning, as lawmakers arrived to consider legislative vetoes, dozens of opponents of the “Heartbeat Bill” carried signs and chanted outside the building. Planned Parenthood of Ohio President Iris Harvey said the protestors wanted to send a strong message to lawmakers to convince them not to override Kasich’s veto of the bill. Harvey said the "Heartbeat Bill" is unconstitutional because it takes away a woman’s right to choose to abort since many wouldn’t know they are pregnant until the ban would already be in place. While Harvey and her group are pleased Kasich vetoed the “Heartbeat Bill,” she is not happy with the governor because he signed into law another bill that outlaws a procedure used in abortions performed at 12 weeks of gestation.

“We want Kasich to know we are following him in 2019. We are following him in 2020. And we are going to derail any plans he has for Washington, D.C. and the White House. No White House, no way,” Harvey said.

This is not the first time Kasich has vetoed the "Heartbeat Bill." He did the same in the lame duck session in 2016. Lawmakers back then, like now, were not able to override it. But if it is passed through the new general assembly that will be seated in January, Governor-elect Mike DeWine has said he will sign it.

In his veto of the “Heartbeat Bill,” Kasich said it is likely unconstitutional. And he said unsuccessfully defending it in court would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Concerns over constitutionality were also cited by leaders of Ohio Right to Life, the largest anti-abortion group in the state, as the reason why they have not supported the bill in the past but the group has issued a statement today, saying it "supports a pathway forward" for the bill. The group supported the dilation and evacuation procedure ban in abortions at about 12-weeks of gestation.

The "Heartbeat Bill" doesn't allow an exception for cases of rape or incest. That is why some lawmakers, who said they otherwise supported it, were unwilling to vote for it. Doctors testified in committee that the bill would get in the middle of the doctor-patient relationship. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Ohio Medical Association opposed the "Heartbeat Bill." The bill does contain a narrow exception if the health of the mother is affected but some doctors who testified against the bill said it was too vague.

Bills similar to the “Heartbeat Bill” have passed in a handful of states but courts have prevented them from going into effect. A key lobbyist for the bill’s passage, Janet Folger Porter, said Ohio’s bill is different.

“This is the bill that was crafted exactly for the Supreme Court. It was meant from its birth, from its conception, to be before the court. Nothing else needs to be done to this and anything else is a delay that not only hurts its chances for override, it can kill the bill and the babies it is meant to protect," Folger Porter said.

Democratic House Member Richard Brown, who voted against the veto override, said he thinks the bill, which is likely to be challenged in court, will not stand. He said, should it go to the U.S. Supreme Court, justices would likely rule against it and affirm Roe -vs- Wade.

The override of the vote passed 60-28. It now goes to the Ohio Senate for its consideration.

