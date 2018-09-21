Ohio House Staff Member Resigns After Sexual Harassment Complaints

Originally published on September 21, 2018 4:36 pm

A legislative aide in the Ohio House has resigned after sexual harassment complaints that were filed against him by two female co-workers. 

Dominic Paretti resigned his job as a legislative aide after two women he worked with accused him of sending them lewd, late night text messages over two different weekends. Paretti didn’t admit wrongdoing in the one-sentence resignation letter he submitted after majority House caucus members confronted him about the issue. Paretti had worked for the House since 2009, first as a policy advisor for minority Democrats and most recently for Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd. He has also resigned as a member of the Columbus Board of Education but the board says, in a news release, he gave no reason for doing so.

