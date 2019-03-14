Oldies But Goodies From Lonnie Mack & More on The Blues

This week on The Blues, Saturday night, March 16th at 11pm, we're going to dig into the catalogs of several blues musicians beginning in the first set with Galactic, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, and their Tedeschi Trucks Band. The second set begins with guitar legend Lonnie Mack, Tab Benoit, Delbert McClinton, and Sugar Ray & The Bluetones. Ending this blues show in the third set is guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, Marc Broussard, and Keith Little.

Many of these musicians are coming to Cincinnati to perform. Tommy Emmanuel & Jorma Kaukonen at the Taft Theatre 9/27. Marc Broussard w/Jonny Lang & JJ Grey at the PNC Pavilion 8/8. Galactic's coming to Riverbend 6/1 w/George Clinton's One Nation Under a Groove tour. And, the Tedeschi Trucks Band's playing PNC Pavilion 7/19.