Open Enrollment For Medicare Now Underway

Open enrollment for Medicare runs now through December 7 for Ohioans age 65 and older.



Ohio Senior Insurance Information Program spokesperson Chris Reeg says premiums and coverage can change from year to year, so she recommends people review their choices.

Reeg says those who need help with the cost of medication should select either a Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription coverage. Other things to consider are whether a plan includes an enrollee's current doctor or medical provider, if vision or hearing services are needed, or if additional perks such as fitness memberships or discounts on hearing aids are needed. Ohio has 2.3 million Medicare enrollees, sixth-largest of any state in the nation. More information on plans is online at medicare.gov.

