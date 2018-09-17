Related Program: 
OTR Film Festival Screening More Than 60 Short Films

By Dan Hurley 51 minutes ago
  • LADD has renamed its Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival and expanded its scope to focus on a celebration of our shared humanity.
    LADD has renamed its Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival and expanded its scope to focus on a celebration of our shared humanity.
    Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival debuts September 26 to 30. Formerly the Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival, the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival is organized by LADD, a local non-profit that supports adults with disabilities, and presents stories that celebrate the human spirit.

More than 60 short and feature films in five tracks –  freedom, diversity, identity, disability, and faith –  will be screened in several venues throughout OTR. The festival will also feature a variety of special events during its five-day run. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a preview of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival are Festival Managing Director Jack Geiger; and film critic tt Stern-Enzi, who is managing director of the film festival. 

Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival
ReelAbilities Film Festival

