Cincinnati Edition

Political Stories You May Have Missed In The Cloud Of Kavanaugh Hearings

By 1 hour ago
  • brett kavanaugh
    Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    Saul Loeb / AP

The bitter fight over Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court has overshadowed other recent political news, including President Trump's address to the United Nations, a possible second U.S.-North Korea summit and the fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a look at these stories as well as the Supreme Court nomination process are Political Junkie Ken Rudin (@kenrudin) and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson).

