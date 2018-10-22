Related Program: 
Local Exposure

Queen City Chamber Orchestra's Ghostly Mozart Concert

By 1 minute ago

The Queen City Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert, Ghostly Mozart, Saturday, October 27th at 8pm at Philippus United Church of Christ, 106 W. McMicken.  It's a perfect concert for the Halloween weekend featuring Mozart's Symphony 25, arrangements of "Funeral March for a Marionette" and "Pavane for a Dead Princess," and the Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins.

From their press release: "Each concert is followed by a reception catered by Plates Cincinnati, 'a new non-profit organization in Cincinnati whose mission is to provide simple, nutritious meals to relieve food insecurity for an under served element in our community.'  Anyone who wishes can attend, enjoy excellent music and fantastic food for no cost."

Queen City Chamber Orchestra

Tags: 
Queen City Chamber Orchestra
Philipus United Church of Christ

Related Content

Christian McBride Returns To Cincinnati For The Xavier University Jazz Music Series

By Ron Esposito Sep 28, 2018

Jazz great and radio host Christian McBride is returning to Xavier University on Saturday, October 27 to perform with his band New Jawn as part of the Jazz Music Series

Jazz Singer Vanessa Rubin Returns To Cincinnati To Perform At The Greenwich

By Ron Esposito Oct 19, 2018

Cleveland-born and former UC student Vanessa Rubin is one of the most acclaimed jazz vocalists performing today. 

New Book About Co-Founder Of The Julliard Quartet

By Oct 17, 2018

There's a new book out about Robert Mann who was an important classical musician, teacher, and performer, A Passionate Journey: A Memoir.  One of the founders of the Julliard Quartet in 1947, Robert Mann was passionate about his music.

His son, Professor Nicholas Mann, spoke with Elaine Diehl by phone on October 17th about his father and the process of writing this book with his mother and sister.  During their conversation, he said that his father had begun the writing process years before the family took over, and that Robert Mann did get a chance to read over the galleys of the book before his death at the age of 97 earlier this year.

Professor Nicholas Mann is the co-chair of Manhattan School of Music's string department and a Julliard faculty member since 2002.