Queen City Chamber Orchestra's Ghostly Mozart Concert

There's a new book out about Robert Mann who was an important classical musician, teacher, and performer, A Passionate Journey: A Memoir. One of the founders of the Julliard Quartet in 1947, Robert Mann was passionate about his music.

His son, Professor Nicholas Mann, spoke with Elaine Diehl by phone on October 17th about his father and the process of writing this book with his mother and sister. During their conversation, he said that his father had begun the writing process years before the family took over, and that Robert Mann did get a chance to read over the galleys of the book before his death at the age of 97 earlier this year.

Professor Nicholas Mann is the co-chair of Manhattan School of Music's string department and a Julliard faculty member since 2002.