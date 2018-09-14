Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Questions Surrounding Downtown Shooting And A Look At Kentucky News

By Dan Hurley 3 hours ago
  • cincinnati edition
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

Questions continue to surround the shooting at the Fifth Third Bank Center last week, including how the shooter was able to legally purchase a gun. The City of Cincinnati gives former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000 to avoid a lawsuit, even though city council had previously rejected a big payout. Kentucky lawmakers once again consider legalizing medical marijuana. And voter registration statistics in Kentucky suggest a "blue wave" in the state is unlikely.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer government reporter Jessie Balmert (@jbalmert); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); Associated Press Kentucky Statehouse Correspondent Adam Beam (@adambeam); political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers); and River City News Publisher and News Director for Classic Country 106.7 and 105.9, Michael Monks (@micmonkssmedia);

Tags: 
Cincinnati Shooting
City Manager Harry Black
Cincinnati City Council
Kentucky politics
Cincinnati Edition
local news

Related Content

Why Did He Do It?

By Sep 7, 2018
Cincinnati Police

Cincinnati Police say they still don't know why Omar Enrique Santa-Perez came to downtown Cincinnati, entered the Fifth Third Tower and opened fire Thursday. He shot five people. Three of them died. Police killed him minutes later.

Friends Say Goodbye To Shooting Victim Pruthvi Kandepi

By Sep 9, 2018
provided

Friends of Pruthvi Kandepi, a Fifth Third Bank consultant killed in Thursday's downtown shooting, gathered Sunday to pay their respects in Sharonville.