Questions Surrounding Downtown Shooting And A Look At Kentucky News

Questions continue to surround the shooting at the Fifth Third Bank Center last week, including how the shooter was able to legally purchase a gun. The City of Cincinnati gives former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000 to avoid a lawsuit, even though city council had previously rejected a big payout. Kentucky lawmakers once again consider legalizing medical marijuana. And voter registration statistics in Kentucky suggest a "blue wave" in the state is unlikely.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer government reporter Jessie Balmert (@jbalmert); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); Associated Press Kentucky Statehouse Correspondent Adam Beam (@adambeam); political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers); and River City News Publisher and News Director for Classic Country 106.7 and 105.9, Michael Monks (@micmonkssmedia);