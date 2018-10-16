Reds Owner Pushes For New Brent Spence Bridge

The owner of the Cincinnati Reds isn't just concerned about sports -- he has his eye on transportation issues, too. Bob Castellini owns a produce distribution company and says replacing the Brent Spence Bridge should be a primary objective for the area.

"The Brent Spence Bridge and the I-75 corridor create a bottleneck for our region," says Castellini. "Congestion at the bridge hampers the efficiency for many of our own privately owned and publicly held companies. I can verify that firsthand."

The bridge has been listed as functionally obsolete, meaning it was not designed to carry the number of vehicles that cross it every day.

Castellini told the OKI Regional Council of Governments Tuesday that he sees a change in attitude over a way to pay for the $2.6 billion project.

“We have a great big disagreement as far as tolls," he says. "Everyone's talking more and more about it. I think most people are coming to the realization that's got to be an integral part."

Many people in Northern Kentucky have argued against tolls, saying the burden would be on them.

Castellini says he's also pushing for a 3P: a public-private partnership.