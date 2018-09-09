Saying Goodbye To Shooting Victim Pruthvi Kandepi

By 1 hour ago
  • Pruthvi Kandepi, a Fifth Third contractor, was remembered as a generous and positive person who liked to cook and loved movies.
Friends of Pruthvi Kandepi, a Fifth Third Bank consultant killed in Thursday's downtown shooting, gathered Sunday to pay their respects in Sharonville.

College friends, all from India and now working in the U.S., told dozens of people at a memorial at the Ramada Plaza they will remember Kandepi for the person he was, not how he died. They pledge to visit the place where their friend was gunned down on the anniversary it happened each year. 

Friends of Pruthvi Kandepi talked about how he was always there for them and how he encouraged them to follow him to the U.S. for college and work.
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

They described him as an achiever, a positive person, a movie buff, a nerd, a friend, a brother, a mentor, a cricket fan, a chef and a planner.

Kandepi, an engineer, was such a generous person, they said, that on his birthday this year he donated money to feed 300 people and planned to make that a tradition.

Fifth Third CEO Greg Carmichael said he didn't have the chance to meet the bank contractor but,  "This is a tragedy he will never forget."

Fifth Third Band executives came to the memorial including CEO Greg Carmichael. (second row end)
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley apologized to Kandepi's friends and said, "We must build a better community in his memory."

Kandepi was one of five gunned down September 6, 2018 by Omar Perez who walked in the Fifth Third Center lobby at Fountain Square and started shooting. He killed three and injured two before police killed him. Detectives still don't have a motive.

Kandepi's body will be flown back to India for burial. His friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.

Friends lit candles and placed a wreath to remember their friend at the service held at the Ramada Inn in Sharonville.
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

