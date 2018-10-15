Sears, Drowning In Red Ink, Finally Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Sears — the iconic American retailer that has sold everything from clothing and toys to refrigerators and socket wrenches over its more than 125-year history — may have reached the end. The Sears Holdings company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, after failing to make a $134 million debt payment.

The bankruptcy filing is the latest and most significant milestone in a long decline for the company once best-known for pioneering the mail-order catalog that featured nearly everything the American consumer might desire.

Today, however, Sears is drowning in $5.5 billion of outstanding debt.

Hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert took over the company in 2013. He was both the company's biggest investor and a major lender, and tasked with orchestrating a difficult turnout.

Under Lampert's guidance, the company sold off valuable assets such as the Lands' End clothing line and legendary Craftsman brand in attempts to increase its cash flow. As part of Monday's filing, he was removed as the company's CEO.

Last year, Sears' stock tumbled after the company acknowledged in an annual filing that its future viability was uncertain. It closed dozens of stores that same year, citing non-profitability. In August, its stock fell from about $6 to below the minimum $1 level Nasdaq stocks must maintain in order to avoid being delisted.

Its Chapter 11 filing will allow Sears to reorganize, and perhaps emerge from bankruptcy with a portion of its business still alive.

"The Chapter 11 process will give Holdings the flexibility to strengthen its balance sheet, enabling the Company to accelerate its strategic transformation, continue right sizing its operating model, and return to profitability," Lampert said in a statement.