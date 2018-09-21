Sen. Paul Offers Kavanaugh Unwavering Support Amid Allegations

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says Brett Kavanaugh “absolutely” still has his support.

The Bowling Green Republican says he thinks the U.S. Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed in the next week or so, despite accusations that he sexually assaulted a young woman when he was in high school.

Paul told WKU Public Radio on Thursday evening that he thinks it’s a mistake to discredit Kavanaugh’s personal life and career based on accusations.

"I think we should be judged on the totality of our life. He's been married for 25 years, he's a good husband and father, he's been a judge for 12 years," Paul commented. "I think we shouldn't discount that when someone comes forward with an accusation from 35 years ago."

Paul’s office declined to comment further when asked what his position would be if the allegations are substantiated.

While fellow Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has blasted Democrats for leaking the allegations late in the nomination process, Senator Paul has largely remained silent.

Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s. Ford says she’s willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary next week under certain conditions.

