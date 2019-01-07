Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Spike In Number Of Local Children Struck By Vehicles

By Dan Hurley 10 minutes ago
  • western hills university high school crash
    Western Hills University High School where a vehicle struck a 14-year-old boy in the crosswalk on December 20.
    WCPO

In the last three months of 2018, 13 local students were hit by vehicles and it's just a fraction of more than 100 children struck last year. Among them was 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez, struck and killed by two vehicles when she crossed Harrison Avenue in September.

Recent cases of students injured outside Western Hills University High School and Gilbert A. Dater High School prompted a special City Council Law and Public Safety Committee meeting. In response to the uptick in accidents, Cincinnati Public Schools, the Department of Transportation and SORTA formed a task force.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the number of students hit by vehicles and the actions to protect them are Cincinnati Public Schools Board Member Eve Bolton; Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld; and WCPO Transportation Reporter Pat LaFleur.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Public Schools
pedestrians
pedestrian safety
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

More Kids Hit While Walking To School

By Dec 20, 2018
WCPO

Cincinnati Public Schools plans a news conference following an increasing number of kids who have been hit by vehicles while walking to school, especially near Western Hills University High School.

Crossing Local Streets So Treacherous, Some Residents Are Literally Raising Flags

By & Kristin Stratman Aug 2, 2018
pedestrian flag
Kristin Stratman / WVXU

If you feel like crossing the street is more dangerous today than in years past, you may be right. 

CPS Looks At What's Next For The Former Mercy High School

By Dec 11, 2018
WCPO

The Cincinnati School Board heard a report Monday night from the Community Building Institute at Xavier University with ideas for the former Mercy High School. Board President Carolyn Jones talked with WVXU's Maryanne Zeleznik about the report. 