Spike In Number Of Local Children Struck By Vehicles

In the last three months of 2018, 13 local students were hit by vehicles and it's just a fraction of more than 100 children struck last year. Among them was 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez, struck and killed by two vehicles when she crossed Harrison Avenue in September.

Recent cases of students injured outside Western Hills University High School and Gilbert A. Dater High School prompted a special City Council Law and Public Safety Committee meeting. In response to the uptick in accidents, Cincinnati Public Schools, the Department of Transportation and SORTA formed a task force.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the number of students hit by vehicles and the actions to protect them are Cincinnati Public Schools Board Member Eve Bolton; Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld; and WCPO Transportation Reporter Pat LaFleur.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.