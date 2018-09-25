Start Hear: Divine Providence, Three Days in Dallas and The Name is Bootsy... Baby!

This week on Start Hear:
- Crimetown: Welcome to Providence, Rhode Island, where organized crime and corruption infected every aspect of public life.
- Dr. Death: The true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and a medical system that failed to protect his patients at every possible turn.
- Focal Locus: A program focusing on music from Cincinnati - no genre left behind.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Serial: For Season 3, Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse.
- Up & Vanished: Follow along with host Payne Lindsey, a filmmaker turned amateur investigator, as he traces the path of the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.