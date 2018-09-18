Start Hear: The Man of the Woods, Deathly Riddles and Authentic Social Media

Start Hear: episode 66

This week on Start Hear:

Oprah's Master Class: Hear the greatest life lessons of some of the most respected and renowned actors, musicians, public figures and athletes.

Hey Riddle Riddle: Riddles! Puzzles! WhoDunnits! You can play along while listening but can you solve the questions before we do?

Building a Remarkable Brand: Patrick McGilvray shares valuable insights and practical tips to help you build a remarkable brand.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Serial: For Season 3, Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.