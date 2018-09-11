Start Hear: Mythical Creatures, Dino Camping and Japanese Beetles

This week on Start Hear:
- Chompers: Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids.
- Kidosaurus: A dinosaur podcast for kids, by a kid!
- Nature Guys: Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Dr. Death: The true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and a medical system that failed to protect his patients at every possible turn.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.