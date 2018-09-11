Related Program: 
Start Hear

Start Hear: Mythical Creatures, Dino Camping and Japanese Beetles

By 55 minutes ago

This week on Start Hear:

  • Chompers: Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids.
  • Kidosaurus: A dinosaur podcast for kids, by a kid!
  • Nature Guys: Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Dr. Death: The true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and a medical system that failed to protect his patients at every possible turn.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

Tags: 
Start Hear
podcast