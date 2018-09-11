Start Hear: Mythical Creatures, Dino Camping and Japanese Beetles

Start Hear: episode 65

This week on Start Hear:

Chompers: Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids.

Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids. Kidosaurus: A dinosaur podcast for kids, by a kid!

A dinosaur podcast for kids, by a kid! Nature Guys: Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Dr. Death: The true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and a medical system that failed to protect his patients at every possible turn.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.