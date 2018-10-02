Start Hear: Notes After Dark, Science vs. Poetry And New Beginnings

Start Hear: episode 68

This week on Start Hear:

Found: This podcast explores the stories behind lost and found notes from across the globe.

This podcast explores the stories behind lost and found notes from across the globe. The Poetry Gods: Interviews and stories about the people behind the poems. You don't have to love poetry to love the show.

Interviews and stories about the people behind the poems. You don't have to love poetry to love the show. The Boon Reflections: Imagine the outbreak of beauty, creativity, and purpose that could get unleashed if we can find new courage to make our ideas happen.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Serial: For Season 3, Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse.

For Season 3, Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse. Up & Vanished: Follow along with host Payne Lindsey, a filmmaker turned amateur investigator, as he traces the path of the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado.

Follow along with host Payne Lindsey, a filmmaker turned amateur investigator, as he traces the path of the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado. Dr. Death: The true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and a medical system that failed to protect his patients at every possible turn.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.